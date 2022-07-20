E-office implemented in all central govt departments: Jitendra Singh

Digitisation or e-office has been implemented in all central government departments, the was informed on Wednesday.

In addition, several departments like the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ministry of Finance, Department of Justice, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances, provide facility to citizens to submit their applications and grievances at portals, Union Minister of State for Personnel told the House in a written reply.

"As a part of digital secretariat, e-office has been implemented in all ministries/ departments in Government of India. Central registry units in the ministries have also been digitised," he said.

The website of the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) has features to facilitate the parliamentarians to make online recommendations of work and track progress thereon, the minister added.

