Lok Sabha adjourned till 4 pm amid Opposition protests over price rise

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 4 pm on Wednesday amid vociferous protests by Opposition members over price rise and the imposition of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on some daily-use items.
As the House reassembled at 2 pm after being adjourned earlier, P V Midhun Reddy, who was in the chair, took up matters of urgent public importance under Rule 377.
Some members of the treasury benches raised issues related to their constituencies and states amid loud sloganeering and protests by the Opposition members, including those from the Congress.
Several Opposition members, some of them holding up placards and shouting slogans, trooped into the Well of the House. Some were also seen carrying placards demanding the withdrawal of the GST imposition on items such as buttermilk and curd.
When the House met earlier in the day, Speaker Om Birla told the protesting members that he would give them an opportunity to raise the issues during the Zero Hour.
"This House is for discussions and not for shouting slogans. This kind of conduct is not appropriate for the decorum of the House and there is a process to be followed by the members," the speaker said.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said it was not right for the members to come to the Well and protest, despite the speaker assuring them that they will be given an opportunity to raise the issues later.
"Are the protesting members interested in discussions or not?" Joshi asked.
As the din continued, Birla adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.
