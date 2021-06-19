EAM Jaishankar congratulates Guterres on his re-appointment as UN chief

External Affairs Minister, on Saturday congratulated United Nations Secretary-General on his re-appointment for a second term to helm the 193-member world organization.

"Congratulate @UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres on his re-appointment. Look forward to working closely to advance reformed multilateralism," tweeted Jaishankar.

On Tuesday, India had welcomed the adoption of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution recommending a second term to as UN Secretary-General.

Under the UN Charter, the General Assembly elects the secretary-general on the recommendation of the Security Council.

Guterres second five-year term as the chief of the world body will begin on January 1, 2022.

Guterres, a former Prime Minister of Portugal, who headed the United Nations refugee agency for 10 years, was victorious in 2016 from a field of 13 official candidates, including seven women.

He took office the same year as former President Donald J Trump, who was known for his disdain of the United Nations and the multilateral diplomacy it embodies.

