EAM Jaishankar congratulates Guterres on his re-appointment as UN chief

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan backs Antonio Guterres for second term as UN Secretary-General
India-US ties one of the major relationships in the world today: Jaishankar
Antonio Guterres re-elected as UN Secretary General for five years
Jaishankar offers backing for Guterres re-election, discusses Covid vaccine
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar arrives in Kuwait on bilateral visit
-
External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on Saturday congratulated United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on his re-appointment for a second term to helm the 193-member world organization.
"Congratulate @UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres on his re-appointment. Look forward to working closely to advance reformed multilateralism," tweeted Jaishankar.
On Tuesday, India had welcomed the adoption of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution recommending a second term to Antonio Guterres as UN Secretary-General.
Under the UN Charter, the General Assembly elects the secretary-general on the recommendation of the Security Council.
Guterres second five-year term as the chief of the world body will begin on January 1, 2022.
Guterres, a former Prime Minister of Portugal, who headed the United Nations refugee agency for 10 years, was victorious in 2016 from a field of 13 official candidates, including seven women.
He took office the same year as former President Donald J Trump, who was known for his disdain of the United Nations and the multilateral diplomacy it embodies.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU