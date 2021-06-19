PM Modi to hold all-party meet with J&K leaders next week: Sources

Prime Minister is likely to chair an with leaders of next week, sources said on Saturday.

This comes after Lieutenant Governor of Manoj Sinha held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the capital.

The agenda of the meeting between Sinha and Shah was developmental issues and the current situation of the Union Territory, the official sources had said.

In August 2019, the Centre abrogated Article 370 that gave special status to and also bifurcated the erstwhile state into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019 was notified by the government on August 9, 2019, paved the way for the creation of two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, which will have a legislature and Ladakh, without it.

The Act provides that the number of seats in the legislative assembly of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall be increased from 107 to 114, and delimitation of the constituencies will be determined by the Election Commission.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)