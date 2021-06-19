India abstains from voting on UN General Assembly resolution on Myanmar

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal polls 2021 phase two voting: Check schedule, seats, and timings
Bengal phase 2 polls: Voting amidst sporadic violence, Mamata slams EC
West Bengal polls: Voter turnout reaches 60.97% till 3:10 pm, says EC
EC seeks report over violence during polling in West Bengal's Nandigram
'Locals not being allowed to vote': Mamata dials WB Governor from Nandigram
-
India has abstained on a UN General Assembly resolution on Myanmar, saying its views have not been reflected in the draft resolution and a "consultative and constructive" approach involving Myanmar's neighbouring countries is important as the international community strives for the peaceful resolution of the issue.
The UNGA adopted a resolution on Myanmar on Friday that called "upon the Myanmar armed forces to respect the people's will as freely expressed by results of the general election of November 8, 2020, to end the state of emergency, to respect all human rights of people of Myanmar and to allow the sustained democratic transition of Myanmar, including the opening of the democratically elected parliament, and by working towards bringing all national institutions, including the armed forces, under a fully inclusive civilian government that is representative of the people's will".
The resolution was adopted with 119 countries voting "yes", Belarus voting "no" and India along with 35 other countries abstaining, including China and Russia.
In its explanation of vote, India said "we find that our views have not been reflected in the draft being considered for adoption today. We would like to reiterate that a consultative and constructive approach involving the neighbouring countries and the region, remains important as the international community strives for the peaceful resolution of the issue".
"The fact that there is lack of support from all neighbouring countries as well as several countries in the region itself should, hopefully, serve as an eye-opener to those who choose to pursue a hasty course of action," India said, adding that it does not believe that the tabling of this resolution for adoption at this juncture, is "conducive to aiding our joint efforts towards strengthening democratic process in Myanmar".
"We are therefore constrained to abstain," India said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU