EAM Jaishankar meets El Salvador Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill Tinoco

S Jaishankar on Friday held talks with his visiting counterpart from El Salvador Alexandra Hill Tinoco and discussed cooperation in areas of health, solar energy, capacity building and commerce

Topics
S Jaishankar | solar energy

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

S Jaishankar
Photo: Twitter

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held talks with his visiting counterpart from El Salvador Alexandra Hill Tinoco and discussed cooperation in areas of health, solar energy, capacity building and commerce.

In the talks, Jaishankar welcomed El Salvador's support for India's bid for a permanent membership of the UN Security Council.

"Delighted to meet FM @CancillerAleHT of El Salvador today afternoon in New Delhi. Discussed health cooperation, solar activities, capacity building and expanding commerce. Welcomed support for our UNSC candidature. Look forward to closer engagement with SICA," Jaishankar tweeted.

The Central American Integration System (SICA) is an institutional framework of regional integration in Central America. It was created by Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 19:06 IST

