EAM Jaishankar meets Nepal's foreign secretary for bilateral cooperation

Nepalese Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday and apprised him of his talks with his Indian counterpart, Vinay Kwatra.
"Pleased to receive Nepal's Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal. Glad to learn from him that his discussions in India have been productive," Jaishankar said in a tweet.
Kwatra and Paudyal took stock of the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation on Tuesday, including in the areas of trade, connectivity, culture and people-to-people relations.
Paudyal was on a visit to India from September 13 to September 14.
First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 07:04 IST