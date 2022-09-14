Punjab Police registers FIR over AAP charge of BJP trying to bribe its MLAs

-
ALSO READ
SC to hear on May 10 pleas challenging validity of penal law on sedition
Kejriwal slams BJP, says fake FIR registered against Manish Sisodia
FIR against Gujarat AAP chief for defaming BJP leaders Paatil and Sanghavi
Delhi Police registers FIR against unidentified people in JNU violence case
CBI questions Karti Chidambaram for nearly 8 hours in bribe-for-visa case
-
The Punjab Police on Wednesday registered a case after the ruling AAP complained to the state DGP, accusing the BJP of an attempt to poach its MLAs.
State Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema had on Wednesday met the state DGP along party MLAs over the issue and demanded a thorough probe.
An official spokesperson of the state police said, "Following a complaint filed by some MLAs of the state, the Punjab Police registered a first information report under Section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 171-B and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)."
The ruling party had earlier said at least its 10 MLAs were approached by BJP people with a offer of Rs 25 crore each in a bid to topple the state government.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 14 2022. 23:13 IST