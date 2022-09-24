EAM Jaishankar, Russian counterpart Lavrov discuss bilateral ties, G-20

External Affairs Minister on Saturday met his Russian counterpart here for a "wide-ranging" conversation that included "bilateral cooperation, Ukraine, G-20 and UN reforms.

"A wide-ranging conversation with FM at #UNGA 77. Discussed our bilateral cooperation. Exchanged views on Ukraine, G-20 and UN reforms," Jaishankar tweeted.

The meeting came just hours before Jaishankar's address to the high-level UN General Assembly's general debate. Lavrov is also scheduled to address the General Assembly on Saturday.

