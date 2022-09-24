JUST IN
CJI Lalit says lawyers must be rational in thinking, fact-finding in nature
CBI raids 59 locations in crackdown against child sex abuse material
NSE phone tapping: CBI gets custody of ex-Mumbai police chief Sanjay Pandey
Piyush Goyal meets Singapore minister, discusses bilateral cooperation
Gujarat illustrates environment-friendly development: Bhupendra Yadav
PM was on PFI radar in July 2020, planned camp to attack Modi: ED report
Chandigarh University video case: Army man held from Arunachal Pradesh
No decision taken on oil refinery plant location in Maharashtra, says Puri
PFI violence in Kerala pre-meditated, culprits will not be spared: Vijayan
Maharashtra sees 619 fresh Covid-19 cases, 3 fatalities in a single day
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
CBI raids 59 locations in crackdown against child sex abuse material
Business Standard

CJI Lalit says lawyers must be rational in thinking, fact-finding in nature

Lawyers must be rational in thinking and fact-finding in nature, Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit said on Saturday.

Topics
CJI | Lawyers

Press Trust of India  |  Patna 

CJI Uday Umesh Lalit
CJI Uday Umesh Lalit (Photo: ANI)

Lawyers must be rational in thinking and fact-finding in nature, Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit said on Saturday.

Addressing a seminar organised by the Bar Council of India in Patna, CJI Lalit said the objective of advocates should be upholding the rule of law.

"Lawyers must keep in mind that their objective and motto should be upholding the rule of law. Advocates have a wonderful quality of convincing and catering fundamental inputs to the mind of the public. They must be rational in thinking and fact-finding in nature," he said.

Young lawyers should draw inspiration from the inherent qualities of eminent freedom fighters who were lawyers, he said.

"Even many freedom fighters were from the legal profession. Young lawyers have a bigger role to play in society," CJI Lalit added.

Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, who also addressed the gathering, said the executive, legislature and judiciary are working in the interests of the nation.

"All three pillars should respect each other," he said.

Emphasising the need to reduce pending cases, he said, "...there is a need to promote alternative ways like mediation and arbitration".

Rijiju appealed to chief ministers and chief justices of high courts for the early functioning of 1,800 fast-track courts in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on CJI

First Published: Sat, September 24 2022. 22:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU