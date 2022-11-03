EAM S Jaishankar to visit Russia on Nov 7; to hold talks with Sergey Lavrov

External Affairs Minister will pay a two-day visit to beginning November 7 during which he will hold wide-ranging talks with his Russian counterpart .

The (MEA) announced Jaishankar's visit on Thursday.

During visit to Moscow, Jaishankar will hold talks with Lavrov focusing on bilateral, regional and international issues, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

The visit is taking place amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

In the last few months, India has increased the import of discounted crude oil from notwithstanding increasing disquiet over it by several Western powers.

Jaishankar and Lavrov have already met four times after the Ukraine conflict began in February.

The Russian foreign minister visited India in April during which he held extensive talks with Jaishankar and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited India in December last year to attend the India- annual summit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)