JUST IN
Patients surge at hospital OPDs as Delhi air quality remains 'severe'
Madras HC to declare court premises plastic-free on November 10
Army foils infiltration bid, kills terrorist along LoC in J&K's Poonch
Jharkhand CM skips ED summons, going to Chhattisgarh to attend tribal event
Don't spare corrupt, don't be defensive: PM to Central Vigilance Commission
Karnataka makes meditation compulsory in schools, pre university colleges
Farm fires' share in Delhi's pollution 38%, highest this season: Experts
Education Ministry releases Performance Grading Index for states, UTs
Was out of T20 team but not out of practice, says Mohammed Shami
T20 World Cup: Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan accuses Kohli of 'fake fielding'
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Patients surge at hospital OPDs as Delhi air quality remains 'severe'
Business Standard

EAM S Jaishankar to visit Russia on Nov 7; to hold talks with Sergey Lavrov

The visit is taking place amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine

Topics
S Jaishankar | Ministry of External Affairs | India Russia

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Jaishankar to visit Russia on Nov 7, 8
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay a two-day visit to Russia beginning November 7 during which he will hold wide-ranging talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced Jaishankar's visit on Thursday.

During visit to Moscow, Jaishankar will hold talks with Lavrov focusing on bilateral, regional and international issues, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

The visit is taking place amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

In the last few months, India has increased the import of discounted crude oil from Russia notwithstanding increasing disquiet over it by several Western powers.

Jaishankar and Lavrov have already met four times after the Ukraine conflict began in February.

The Russian foreign minister visited India in April during which he held extensive talks with Jaishankar and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited India in December last year to attend the India-Russia annual summit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on S Jaishankar

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 18:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.