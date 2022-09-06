Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar to visit Japan for 2+2 bilateral dialogue: MEA

-
ALSO READ
Jaishankar to pay 2-day visit to Uzbekistan for SCO FMs meet from Thursday
Jaishankar holds talks with Argentine president; discusses trade ties
Writer-actor Shiv Subramaniam passes away, confirms filmmaker Hansal Mehta
Never been defensive about stand on buying Russian oil: Jaishankar
India's growing presence in Brazil is visible, says EAM Jaishankar
-
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will travel to Japan this week to attend the next edition of '2+2' dialogue with their Japanese counterparts, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Tuesday.
It said the two sides will further explore new initiatives to strengthen the bilateral partnership.
"Defence Minister Rajnath Singh an External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Japan for the second India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Meeting from September 7-10," the MEA said in a statement.
"During the visit, the ministers will also hold the Defence Ministerial Meeting and Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue with their counterparts, Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi respectively," it said.
The MEA said India-Japan special strategic and global partnership is based on shared values of democracy, freedom and respect for rule of law.
Singh began a visit to Mongolia on Monday and he will travel to Japan after concluding his three day trip to the East Asian country.
The '2+2' dialogue is taking place more than five months after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited India for the annual India-Japan summit.
At the summit in New Delhi, Kishida announced an investment target of five trillion Yen (Rs 3,20,000 crore) in India over the next five years.
In the 2+2 dialogue, the two sides are expected to deliberate on ways to further expand bilateral cooperation in the areas of defence and security besides taking stock of the developments in the Indo-Pacific.
The '2+2' dialogue with Japan was initiated in 2019 to deepen bilateral security and defence cooperation further and bring greater depth to the special strategic and global partnership between the two countries.
India has the '2+2' ministerial format of dialogue with very few countries, including the US, Japan, Australia and Russia.
India has been ramping up strategic ties with its key partners in the backdrop of the geo-political turmoil, largely triggered by the Ukraine crisis, China's aggressive posturing in the Indo-Pacific and escalating tension between Beijing and Taipei in the Taiwan Strait.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, September 06 2022. 09:47 IST