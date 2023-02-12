Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude strikes Assam's Nagaon, no casualties reported

An of magnitude 4.0 struck Assam's Nagaon on Sunday evening, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The occurred at 4.18 pm today, the NCS said.

" of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on February 12, 2023, 16:18:17 IST, Lat: 26.10 & Long: 92.72, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nagaon, Assam, India," it said in a tweet.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier this month, an earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hit Manipur's Ukhrul, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The earthquake occurred at 6.14 am on February 4, the NCS said.

