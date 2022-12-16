JUST IN
Court rejects Jamir's bail, says NSCN (IM) runs parallel govt in Nagaland
Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hits Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district
UK providing visit visas within 15 days to travellers from India: Envoy
Rise in X-ray machines for checks eased T3 congestion: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Dialogue the only way forward to resolve Ukraine crisis: PM Modi to Putin
Pak minister's personal attack on PM Modi new low, even for Pakistan: India
Linking voter ID to Aadhaar not compulsory, Kiren Rijiju tells Lok Sabha
'State of affairs appalling': Delhi HC on EWS admission to pvt schools
UP govt signs agreements with Singapore ahead of global investors' summit
Courts must work for a min 300 days a year to curb pending cases: Cong MP
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Climate change: What would a more sustainable Fifa World Cup look like?
icon-arrow-left
CBI searches 6 locations in Delhi, Punjab and J-K in Visa fraud case
Business Standard

Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hits Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district

A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.4 shook Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Friday night, officials said

Topics
Himachal Pradesh | Earthquake

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

Earthquake, quake
Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.4 shook Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Friday night, officials said.

The tremors were felt around 10.02 pm and the epicentre of the earthquake was Chango Nichla near Nako in Kinnaur, Special Secretary Disaster Management Sudesh Mokta said.

The depth of the quake was 5 km (31.931 degree north and 78.638 degree east). The tremors lasted a few seconds, forcing people to rush out of their houses.

No loss of life or property has been reported so far, the officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Himachal Pradesh

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 23:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.