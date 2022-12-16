Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hits Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district

-
A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.4 shook Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Friday night, officials said.
The tremors were felt around 10.02 pm and the epicentre of the earthquake was Chango Nichla near Nako in Kinnaur, Special Secretary Disaster Management Sudesh Mokta said.
The depth of the quake was 5 km (31.931 degree north and 78.638 degree east). The tremors lasted a few seconds, forcing people to rush out of their houses.
No loss of life or property has been reported so far, the officials said.
First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 23:28 IST
