JUST IN
Latest LIVE: Cong sends Rajeev Shukla to resolve issues with Anand Sharma
NEP reflects citizens' aspirations, attract overseas students: Amit Shah
Prophecy coming true, Amrapali case will not leave me soon: CJI-designate
Amid Sisodia row, Centre suspends two officers in Delhi excise policy case
SRK drops comment on son Aryan's Instagram post following year-long hiatus
DHFL bank fraud: Court denies bail to businessman in Rs 34,615-crore scam
15 Chinese nationals staying illegally in India detained by UP police
China announces plans to issue visas for stranded Indian students
Andhra CM meets Modi; seeks Rs 10,000-cr ad-hoc fund for Polavaram project
MSP panel forms 4 sub-groups even as farmers descend on Delhi again
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Musk subpoenas former Twitter CEO, friend Jack Dorsey amid acquisition case
Business Standard

Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 jolts Jammu and Kashmir's Katra

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale hits Katra, Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Monday

Topics
Earthquake | Jammu and Kashmir

ANI  General News 

Earthquake, quake
Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale hits Katra, Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Monday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The earthquake occurred at 2:20 am on Monday. The depth of the earthquake was 10 Km below the ground.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 23-08-2022, 02:20:32 IST, Lat: 33.07 & Long: 75.58, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 61km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir," tweeted NCS.

Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Earthquake

First Published: Tue, August 23 2022. 07:32 IST

`
.