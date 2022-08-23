Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 jolts Jammu and Kashmir's Katra

An of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale hits Katra, in the early hours of Monday, the Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The occurred at 2:20 am on Monday. The depth of the was 10 Km below the ground.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 23-08-2022, 02:20:32 IST, Lat: 33.07 & Long: 75.58, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 61km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir," tweeted NCS.

Further details are awaited.

