Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 jolts Jammu and Kashmir's Katra

-
ALSO READ
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan's Kabul, no casualty yet
Earthquake shakes area between Taiwan, Japan; tsunami alert not issued
Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Andaman and Nicobar islands
4 killed, several injured as 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolts China
Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 jolts Afghanistan's Fayzabad, no casualties
-
An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale hits Katra, Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Monday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.
The earthquake occurred at 2:20 am on Monday. The depth of the earthquake was 10 Km below the ground.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 23-08-2022, 02:20:32 IST, Lat: 33.07 & Long: 75.58, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 61km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir," tweeted NCS.
Further details are awaited.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 23 2022. 07:32 IST