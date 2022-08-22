SRK drops comment on son Aryan's Instagram post following year-long hiatus

JUST IN
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's elder son, Aryan Khan, on Monday, came out of his year-long social media hiatus and shared a couple of pictures featuring him and his siblings.

Aryan took to his Instagram handle and shared a post which was captioned, "Hat-trick." In the first picture, he was seen posing for the click while holding younger brother AbRam and sister Suhana Khan in an embrace.

The second image was of Aryan and AbRam. While the former had donned an olive T-shirt paired with a jacket and black jeans, the latter was sporting a black hoodie with denim jeans. Suhana looked pretty in her denim strapless top, teamed with light-hued denim shorts.

Aryan's social media post garnered more than three lakh likes and several comments within a couple of hours of being shared. Among the ones who commented was his father, SRK, who wrote, "Why I don't have these pictures!!!!!! Give them to me NOW!"

Aryan was given a clean chit, a few months back, from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in last year's drugs-on-cruise case.

The NCB had filed a 6,000-page chargesheet against 14 accused in the cruise drug bust case on May 27, which excludes the name of five others including Aryan, who were earlier arrested in the case.

They did not file any complaint against Aryan and five others in the alleged cruise drug bust case due to a lack of "sufficient" evidence.

Meanwhile, Suhana is set to make her Bollywood debut with Netflix's film 'The Archies' directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film is an adaptation of the popular 'Archie' comics.

First Published: Mon, August 22 2022. 23:16 IST

