JUST IN
SRK drops comment on son Aryan's Instagram post following year-long hiatus
DHFL bank fraud: Court denies bail to businessman in Rs 34,615-crore scam
15 Chinese nationals staying illegally in India detained by UP police
China announces plans to issue visas for stranded Indian students
Andhra CM meets Modi; seeks Rs 10,000-cr ad-hoc fund for Polavaram project
MSP panel forms 4 sub-groups even as farmers descend on Delhi again
SC seeks response from Gujarat govt on activist Teesta Setalvad's bail plea
West Bengal: Mamata hikes donation for Durga puja clubs by Rs 10k to Rs 60k
'Anthropologically, gods don't belong to upper caste,' says JNU VC
ADB to provide $96.3-mn loan to improve water supply in Himachal Pradesh
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
SRK drops comment on son Aryan's Instagram post following year-long hiatus
Business Standard

Amid Sisodia row, Centre suspends two officers in Delhi excise policy case

The suspension order of the two officials came after they were named in the FIR filed by the CBI in the ongoing probe, officials said.

Topics
Centre | Manish Sisodia | Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

CBI
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is among the 15 individuals and entities named in the FIR registered by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22.

The Centre has suspended senior IAS officer A Gopi Krishna and Anand Kumar Tiwari, a DANICS officer, in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, officials said.

While Krishna was the excise commissioner in the Delhi government, Anand Kumar was the deputy excise commissioner.

The suspension order of the two officials came after they were named in the FIR filed by the CBI in the ongoing probe, officials said.

While Krishna is a 2012 batch Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre officer, Tiwari is a 2003 Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Civil Service (DANICS) cadre officer.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is among the 15 individuals and entities named in the FIR registered by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22.

The agency on Friday carried out searches at 31 places including Sisodia's residence and premises of some bureaucrats, including Excise Commissioner Krishna and two other Excise Department officials, and businessmen.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Centre

First Published: Mon, August 22 2022. 23:25 IST

`
.