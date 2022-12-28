ED attaches assets worth Rs 1.88 cr of former Odisha govt cleaning staffer

Assets worth Rs 1.88 crore of a former cleaning assistant working with the government have been attached under the anti-money laundering law, the (ED) said Wednesday.

The properties belong to Lingaraj Jena, the former 'safei mohareer' (cleaning assistant), posted in the office of the additional sub-collector (settlement) in Puri district.

The of the ED stems from a case of alleged possession of disproportionate assets filed by the vigilance directorate against Jena.

The charge sheet filed by the vigilance directorate said Jena had "illicitly enriched" himself and his family members by acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, totalling Rs 1.88 crore.

The ED probe in the case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) found that Jena "acquired monetary proceeds through indulgence in criminal activities, concealed it and invested the same in the acquisition of various assets.

