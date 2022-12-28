JUST IN
PM Modi to inaugurate Joka-Taratala corridor of Kolkata Metro on Saturday
ED attaches assets worth Rs 1.88 cr of former Odisha govt cleaning staffer

Assets worth Rs 1.88 crore of a former cleaning assistant working with the Odisha government have been attached under the anti-money laundering law, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said Wednesday

Topics
Odisha  | Enforcement Directorate | money laundering case

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

ED's scope of probe under PMLA increased 2.5 times in six years

Assets worth Rs 1.88 crore of a former cleaning assistant working with the Odisha government have been attached under the anti-money laundering law, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said Wednesday.

The properties belong to Lingaraj Jena, the former 'safei mohareer' (cleaning assistant), posted in the office of the additional sub-collector (settlement) in Puri district.

The money laundering case of the ED stems from a case of alleged possession of disproportionate assets filed by the Odisha vigilance directorate against Jena.

The charge sheet filed by the vigilance directorate said Jena had "illicitly enriched" himself and his family members by acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, totalling Rs 1.88 crore.

The ED probe in the case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) found that Jena "acquired monetary proceeds through indulgence in criminal activities, concealed it and invested the same in the acquisition of various assets.

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 16:16 IST

