JUST IN
Malaysian businessman jailed for 36 yrs for mkt manipulation in Singapore
Hong Kong eases Covid curbs, does away with vaccine pass, tests
Ukraine aims to develop combat unmanned aerial vehicle, says minister
Ready for take off: Noida Int'l Airport lines up revenue growth plans
HC imposes Rs 10,000 cost on MHA, Personnel min on CISF inspectors' plea
US considers new Covid prevention measures for arrivals from China: Report
Airtel announces launch of 5G Plus in select areas of Jammu, Srinagar
Shops closed, private buses off roads in Pondy during bandh for statehood
EAM Jaishankar to visit Cyprus, Austria from Dec 29 to Jan 3: MEA
Authorisation certificates for car dealers introduced to check malpractices
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Malaysian businessman jailed for 36 yrs for mkt manipulation in Singapore
icon-arrow-left
Pakistan has 'no other option' except implementing IMF deal, says Pak PM
Business Standard

Air India is no longer subject to writ jurisdiction, says Delhi HC

Delhi HC has refused to entertain plea against Air India seeking pay & allowance arrears, saying airline has ceased to be government-controlled company & is no longer amenable to its writ jurisdiction

Topics
Air India | Delhi High Court

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Air India
Representative Image

The Delhi High Court has refused to entertain a plea against Air India by the Indian Airlines Officers Association seeking pay and allowance arrears, saying the airline has ceased to be a government-controlled company and is no longer amenable to its writ jurisdiction.

Justice Jyoti Singh observed that the petition was undoubtedly maintainable when it was filed in 2016 on account of Air India then being a public body but with the change of circumstance with respect to its ownership, the court is precluded from granting the relief sought in the present proceedings.

It is an admitted position that during the pendency of the present writ petition, on 27.01.2022, 100 per cent shareholding of Air India has been acquired by M/s. Talace Pvt. Ltd. and Air India having ceased to be a Government controlled company, is no longer amenable to the writ jurisdiction of this Court.The writ petition cannot be entertained, said the court in its recent order.

The court, while disposing of the petition, nonetheless clarified that the petitioner is free to take recourse to remedies available to them in law before an appropriate forum and Air India shall be responsible for clearing the dues if the claim succeeds.

The petitioner, in their plea, sought arrears of pay and allowances for the period of January 1, 1997 to July 31, 2006.

Counsel for Air India said the airline has been privatised and the entire shareholding of the Government of India has been transferred to a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd and, therefore, the petition cannot lie under Article 226 of the Constitution as Air India was no longer a public body.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Air India

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 15:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU