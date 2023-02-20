JUST IN
ED attaches bribe of Rs 20 lakh seized from an NHAI official under PMLA
ED raids Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh, party claims vendetta politics
No one votes on the basis of candidates' educational qualifications: SC
All central varsities must adopt CUET for UG admissions: UGC to AMU, Jamia
Sebi levies Rs 11 lakh penalty on 7 entities for violating market norms
Broadcasters-cable operators face-off: Kerala HC to continue hearing on Tue
BVR Subrahmanyam new NITI CEO, Param Iyer to join World Bank as ED
Big blow to Rapido, Ola and Uber as Delhi govt bars bike services
Delhi records season's highest temperature of 33.6 degree Celsius
ED's raids in Chhattisgarh part of its probe in corruption case: BJP
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
No one votes on the basis of candidates' educational qualifications: SC
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

ED attaches bribe of Rs 20 lakh seized from an NHAI official under PMLA

The ED initiated the investigation under the PMLA based on the FIR filed by the CBI under various sections of the IPC, and Sections 7, 8, 9 and 10 of the Prevention of Corruption Act

Topics
NHAI | Bribery | Enforcement Directorate

IANS  |  New Delhi 

ED's scope of probe under PMLA increased 2.5 times in six years

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said it has attached a bribe of Rs 20 lakh that was seized from an NHAI official under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED said that during a probe, it was revealed that Akil Ahmad, a Regional Officer of the NHAI in Bengaluru had demanded illegal gratification from Retnakaran Sajilal, General Manager of Dilip Buildcon Private Limited for the approval of concession agreement filed by the company for the project under Bangalore Chennai Expressway Package 1 and 2, executed by Dilip Buildcon Private Limited.

The ED initiated the investigation under the PMLA based on the FIR filed by the CBI under various sections of the IPC, and Sections 7, 8, 9 and 10 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Ahmad was caught receiving the bribe amount from the officials of Dileep Buildcon Private Limited through a Chartered Accountant based in Delhi on December 30, 2021, when the CBI team trapped the Chartered Accountant and recovered the money.

--IANS

atk/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on NHAI

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 21:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU