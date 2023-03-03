JUST IN
More than two dozen sugar mills close early in Maharashtra: Govt official
Foreign investors to seek review of enhanced rules after Adani rout: Report
Panel of PM, CJI and Opposition leaders to pick poll commissioners: SC
It's amazing DMRC, formed by two govts, has no money: Delhi High Court
G20: EAM S Jaishankar, Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang talk border row
Andhra Pradesh CM banks on 'silent revolution' to attract investors
Farmers crowd swell at 'seed counter' on first day of Pusa agri-mela
India lends support to Ajay Banga's nomination for World Bank President
Health Min discusses leveraging Pandemic Fund for Global South under G20
G20 meet: EAM Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
'Digital nomad', 'pinkwashing' and 'rage-farming' debut on Dictionary.com
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

ED gets five-day custody of liquor businessman in Delhi excise policy scam

The central probe agency has alleged that Amandeep Dhal played a major role in the formulation, conspiracy and kickbacks paid by the South Group

Topics
Enforcement Directorate | New Delhi | Liquor

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Enforcement Directorate, ED

Liquor businessman Amandeep Dhal, the Director of Brindco Sales Pvt. Ltd, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi's excise policy scam case, was sent to five-day custodial remand by a Special PMLA court.

ED had sought his five-day custodial remand. The Court after hearing the argument of both the sides, decided to grant the probe agency five-day custody.

The central probe agency has alleged that Dhal played a major role in the formulation, conspiracy and kickbacks paid by the South Group. He had got a draft copy of the liquor policy before it was released.

The ED has alleged that Dhal shared the draft copy with Binoy Babu, the General Manager of liquor company Pernod Ricard, adding that he made arrangements of meeting between people working for the South Group and Aam Aadmi Party Communications In-charge Vijay Nair.

Dhal was called to join the investigation on Wednesday night. He was questioned at length and later on kept under arrest.

The ED had on February 23 questioned Bibhav, the personal assistant of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, about an alleged call which he arranged for accused Sameer Mahendru.

The ED has filed two prosecution complaints, a charge-sheet and a supplementary charge-sheet in the case as of now. They are all set to file the third charge-sheet (second supplementary) in the case.

--IANS

atk/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Enforcement Directorate

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 06:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.