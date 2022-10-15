JUST IN
Business Standard

Over 5,500 litres of smuggled illicit liquor destroyed: Delhi excise dept

Topics
Excise Duty | illegal liquor | Smuggling

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Liquor
(Photo: ANI)

The Excise department of Delhi government on Saturday destroyed 5,516 litres of smuggled illicit liquor seized by its enforcement teams in recent months, officials said.

According to the Excise department, 3,267 litres of illicit liquor was destroyed in Mayur Vihar, 1,285 litres in Sarita Vihar and 964 litres in Tilak Nagar.

A large number of liquor bottles were spread on concrete stretches and a road roller was used to crush them, they said.

"Seizure of liquor smuggled into Delhi and its destruction is a routine exercise," said a senior Excise department official.

The enforcement activity by the department will pick up further once Delhi Police personnel are deputed at its Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB), officials said.

Thirty nine police personnel deployed at EIB were repatriated to Delhi Police in August. The move came on the heels of a CBI probe recommended by the LG VK Saxena into alleged irregularities in implementation of now scrapped Excise Policy 2021-22.

Among the repatriated officials were seven sub inspectors, 16 head constables and remaining were constables.

Those police personnel were working at EIB even after completing their deputation period. It is hoped that the Delhi Police will send fresh personnel in coming days so that enforcement activity picks up, they said.

Delhi shares a highly porous border with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana with multiple entry points.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 22:40 IST

