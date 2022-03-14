ED investigating 7 cases of cryptocurrency usage in money laundering

-
ALSO READ
ED attaches assets worth Rs 300 cr of Icore Group in chit fund scam case
CBI arrests 11 in connection with Rs 60,000 cr Pearls Ponzi Scheme scam
What exactly is cryptocurrency and how it works?
Record number of searches in FY22 as tax offences get money laundering tint
Bank loan fraud: ED arrests MD of Mumbai-based agro company
-
The Enforcement Directorate is investigating seven cases in which cryptocurrency has been used for money laundering and has so far attached proceeds of crime worth Rs 135 crore, Parliament was informed on Monday.
Law enforcement agencies have flagged usage of cryptocurrency by cybercriminals and cases investigated by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)reveals that the accused have laundered proceeds of crime (PoC) through the virtual currency, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.
"Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is investigating 07 cases under PMLA, 2002, in which cryptocurrency has been used for Money Laundering," he said.
So far, the ED has attached PoC amounting to Rs 135 crore under the PMLA in these cases, the minister added.
To a query on whether the government has identified people involved in such activities in the country, Chaudhary said investigations conducted by the ED so far, revealed that some foreign nationals and their Indian associates have laundered the PoC through cryptocurrency accounts at certain exchange platforms.
In one of the cases, an accused has been arrested by the ED in 2020 for facilitating the foreign-related accused companies to launder the PoC by converting money generated out of crime into cryptocurrency and thereafter transfer to foreign countries. A prosecution complaint has been filed in this case before the PMLA Special Court.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU