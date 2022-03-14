Adityanath meets President Kovind ahead of forming new govt in UP

-
Caretaker Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on Monday called on President Ram Nath Kovind.
This is the first meeting of Adityanath with President Kovind after the party's historic victory in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls and sources said that it was a courtesy meeting.
Earlier today, Adityanath also met Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. After the meeting, Gadkari tweeted: "Met Yogi Adityanath ji today at Delhi residence. This year's Uttar Pradesh election was historic, people have put their stamp on the development in Uttar Pradesh under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under the leadership of Yogi ji.
"I am sure that the double engine government of Uttar Pradesh will stand the test of the people. Congratulations and best wishes to the people of Uttar Pradesh and all the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party on the victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Gadkari said.
After the meeting, Adityanath tweeted: "Your (Gadkari) special support is being received in realising the concept of 'New Uttar Pradesh'."
On Sunday, the chief minister paid a courtesy visit to Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu. He had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP chief J.P. Nadda to discuss the formation of a new cabinet in Uttar Pradesh.
As per the sources, Yogi Adityanath has extended an invitation to the Prime Minister for the swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.
He had also met BJP national general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh and discussed cabinet formation.
