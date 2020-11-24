ED raids premises of Shiv Sena MLA's son in money laundering case

The (ED) on Tuesday carried put searches at over 10 locations in Maharashtra on Tops Group promoters and related members, including some politicians, officials said.

"The agency is conducting searches on Tops group promoters and related members, including some politicians -- at around 10 places in Mumbai and Thane," a senior ED official told IANS.

The ED sources said that the financial probe agency is conducting the searches at the premises of MLA and Spokesperson Pratap Sarnaik's son in Thane in connection with the case. --IANS

aks-qn/in

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)