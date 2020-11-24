J&K LG Manoj Sinha pays tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur on his martyrdom day

-
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid rich tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh guru, on his martyrdom day on Tuesday.
"The teachings and martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur underline one of the most fundamental principles of human existence, which is ensuring the right of everyone to breathe free and live unshackled," Sinha said.
Guru Teg Bahadur's sacrifice is an important reminder for the future generations to be committed towards upholding the faith, belief and rights of people, he added.
On this pious day, everyone must resolve to dedicate themselves to a selfless service of others, the LG said.
"Peaceful co-existence, mutual respect for each other's religious beliefs go a long way in uplifting individual lives and achieving harmony and compassion in the society," he added.
Guru Tegh Bahadur was born on April 1, 1621. He resisted forced conversions of Hindus, Sikhs, Kashmiri Pandits and non-Muslims to Islam and was killed on this day in 1675 on the orders of the then Mughal emperorAurangzeb in Delhi.
