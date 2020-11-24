Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category with AQI at 361

-
ALSO READ
Delhi gets 'green war room' to monitor steps to fight pollution this winter
Air quality improves in Delhi, parts of city record 'moderate' AQI
Delhi's air quality oscillates between 'poor' and 'moderate' categories
Smog tower installation project in Delhi: SC asks Centre to start work soon
Delhi's air quality remains in 'poor' category, AIQ recorded at 254
-
Delhi's overall air quality deteriorated on Tuesday but remained in the "very poor" category with six of the 38 stations recording "severe" air quality, government agencies said.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) mobile application SAMEER, the city's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 361 in the morning.
The six stations that recorded an AQI in the "severe" category are Anand Vihar (413), Ashok Vihar (407), Chandni Chowk (410), Jahangirpuri (424), Patparganj (411) and Vivek Vihar (426).
The capital's AQI was in the "severe" category on November 15 but it improved since and remained in either the "poor" or the "moderate" category until November 22.
Delhi's AQI was 302 on Monday, 274 on Sunday, 251 on Saturday, 296 on Friday, 283 on Thursday and 211 on Wednesday.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".
However, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR, the stubble-burning count significantly decreased to 149 on Sunday, contributing to six per cent in Delhi's air on Monday.
It said winds are expected to slow down and a low ventilation is expected, adding that if the stubble-burning count increases, the AQI will further worsen to "severe".
Stubble-burning accounted for 12 per cent of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution on Sunday. It was 13 per cent on Saturday, 15 per cent on Friday, 20 per cent on Thursday and eight per cent on Wednesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU