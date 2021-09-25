ED summons Maharashtra minister Anil Parab again in money laundering case

-
Enforcement Directorate has summoned Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab for September 28, in connection with a money laundering case, it said on Saturday.
Earlier on August 29, ED had summoned Parab in connection with the money laundering case, following which he on August 31 sought 14 days time to appear before the agency.
ED has also summoned Parab's close aide Regional Transport Office (RTO) officer Bajrang Kharmate in the same money laundering case, in September.
The summons came days after a viral video clip surfaced in which Parab can be seen ordering police officers to arrest Union Minister Narayan Rane without delay.
Maharashtra BJP MLA Ashish Shelar had also accused Parab of the brief arrest of Rane and demanded a CBI inquiry into the arrest and the entire procedure of action.
