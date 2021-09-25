IMD issues yellow alert for cyclone in north Andhra Pradesh, south Odisha

-
ALSO READ
Cyclone likely to form over Bay of Bengal, expected to hit coast on May 27
Cyclone with wind speed of 155-165 kmph may hit WB-Odisha coasts on May 26
Cyclone Yaas: IAF keeps 11 transport aircraft, 25 helicopters on standby
Cyclone Yaas: NDRF advice states to prepare for worst-case scenario
Cyclone Yaas LIVE: PM Modi to visit Odisha, West Bengal tomorrow
-
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a bulletin forecasting the intensification of a presently developing low-pressure system into a cyclone in north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha by September 26 evening.
The cyclone is likely to cross north Andhra Pradesh and its adjacent south Odisha in the next 12 hours.
"Depression intensified into a Deep Depression over North and adjacent central BoB, likely to intensify into a CS next 12 hours and to cross south Odisha north Andhra Pradesh coasts around Kalingapatnam by September 26 evening," IMD tweeted.
Further, IMD issued a yellow alert for cyclones at both locations.
"Cyclone Alert for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts Yellow Message #imd #cyclone," IMD said further in a tweet.
On Friday, the department had also issued a pre-cyclone watch for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts.
"Depression over East-central & adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal: Pre-Cyclone Watch for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts," IMD tweeted on Friday night.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU