ED to identify properties of gangster Vikas Dubey in UP, other states

Widening the probe against slain gangster Vikas Dubey, the (ED) has started to gather details of the properties accumulated by him through money laundering, sources said on Saturday.

An ED source related to development in Delhi told IANS that the agency is in touch with the Police to gather the details of the properties of Dubey, who was killed in an encounter on Friday morning.

The source said that Dubey had gathered huge wealth in the form of properties in several states and that the agency has got information about 11 buildings and 16 flats of Dubey in several cities and several plots bought through 'benami' transactions.

Another ED source in Lucknow said that besides Dubey, the agency is also looking for the details of properties of other gangsters in the state.

He said that the agency is collecting the list from the Police of the gangsters of Lucknow, Kanpur, Azamgarh and other districts.

The source further revealed that the agency has received the FIRs and charge sheets against such gangsters from the state police.

On Friday morning, Dubey was shot dead when he reportedly tried to flee, following a road accident in which the vehicle he was travelling in overturned near Kanpur.



