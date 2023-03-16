Efforts on to secure release of former Navy personnel from Qatar: MEA

India on Thursday said it attaches "high priority" to secure early release of eight former personnel who are in detention in for over six months.

The Qatari authorities have not yet publicly made any charges against the Indians who were working for private firm Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services.

"We attach high priority to the matter. There are continuous efforts by our embassy for resolution of the matter so that early return and repatriation can take place of the detained Indian nationals," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at his weekly media briefing.

He was responding to a question on the matter.

"Our embassy has been seeking consular access. I think one more request is pending so that they can ascertain the welfare and well-being of our nationals and the family meetings and family visits are continued to be facilitated," Bagchi said.

Indian officials have been given consular access to the eight men on a number of occasions.

The men could speak to their family members on a few occasions.

