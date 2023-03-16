JUST IN
Business Standard

Efforts on to secure release of former Navy personnel from Qatar: MEA

The Qatari authorities have not yet publicly made any charges against the Indians who were working for private firm Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services

Topics
Qatar | MEA | Ministry of External Affairs

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arindam Bagchi
MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi | Photo: ANI

India on Thursday said it attaches "high priority" to secure early release of eight former Indian Navy personnel who are in detention in Qatar for over six months.

The Qatari authorities have not yet publicly made any charges against the Indians who were working for private firm Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services.

"We attach high priority to the matter. There are continuous efforts by our embassy for resolution of the matter so that early return and repatriation can take place of the detained Indian nationals," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at his weekly media briefing.

He was responding to a question on the matter.

"Our embassy has been seeking consular access. I think one more request is pending so that they can ascertain the welfare and well-being of our nationals and the family meetings and family visits are continued to be facilitated," Bagchi said.

Indian officials have been given consular access to the eight men on a number of occasions.

The men could speak to their family members on a few occasions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 20:18 IST

