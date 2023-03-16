Draft Master Plan for Delhi-2041 likely to be notified by March-end

The draft Master Plan for Delhi-2041 is likely to be notified by the end of March, officials said on Thursday.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had earlier this month approved the draft master plan with Lt Governor VK Saxena highlighting its thrust for inclusive development, sustainability and innovative interventions such as transit-oriented development hubs, land pooling, heritage and Yamuna rejuvenation, and regeneration of the city.

"The has already approved the draft Master Plan and we are in the process of sending it to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. We are hopeful that the ministry will approve it by the end of this month or by early April, following which it will be notified," said an official.

The first master plan was promulgated in 1962 under the Delhi Development Act, 1957. These plans are prepared for 20 years' perspective periods and provide a holistic framework for planned development of the city.

The draft Master Plan of Delhi - 2041 is a "strategic" and "enabling" framework to guide future growth of the city, built upon the lessons learnt from the implementation of the previous plans and based on learning from across the country with respect to implementation of various projects and schemes.

The draft has been divided into two volumes comprising 10 chapters. The vision for Master Plan of Delhi - 2041 is to "foster a sustainable, liveable and vibrant Delhi", officials said.

Creating extensive transport infrastructure, affordable housing for all, healthy environment and "24-hour city" with night-time economy and checking unauthorised colonies and pollution are part of the guiding principles on which the laid out the draft Master Plan of Delhi - 2041.

The vision document largely covers the policies of environment, economy, mobility, heritage, culture and public spaces.

The draft Master Plan of Delhi - 2041 was first approved by the Authority, the DDA's apex body, on April 13, 2021, and then made available in June the same year on its website, inviting public suggestions and objections.

In October 2021, the said it had received nearly 33,000 objections and suggestions in the stipulated time period.

The advisory council of the DDA, headed by the Lt Governor, last April reviewed the draft while incorporating the objections and suggestions.

