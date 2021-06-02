Eight new flying training academies to be set up in 5 airports: Govt

-
ALSO READ
Air India employees seek status quo on benefits post privatisation
Junior women academies' hockey: Madhya Pradesh side storms into semis
Can you pay month's dues to pilots: Delhi High Court asks Air India
Sub-junior women's hockey: SAI Academy vs MP in semis
Civil Aviation Ministry opens bid for 392 air routes under UDAN 4.1 scheme
-
Eight new flying training academies will be set up in five airports with an aim to make India a global pilot training hub, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Wednesday.
The five airports -- Belagavi and Kalaburagi in Karnataka, Jalgaon in Maharashtra, Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh and Lilabari in Assam -- have been carefully chosen since they have minimal disruption due to weather issues and civil or military air traffic, it stated.
The establishment of these eight academies is aimed at making India a global flying training hub and to prevent the exodus of Indian cadets to foreign academies, it stated.
Additionally, these academies will also be designed to cater to the flying training requirements of cadets in India's neighbouring countries, it mentioned.
The Airports Authority of India (AAI), which works under the ministry, had invited bids to set up these eight academies in November last year.
"The award letters were issued on 31 May 2021 to winning bidders: Asia-Pacific, Jetserve, Redbird, Samvardhane and Skynex," the ministry said in a statement.
The parameters on which the bids were called by the AAI for these academies included familiarisation with aviation safety aspects, regulatory mechanisms, experience in the field of training pilots on manned aircraft and the availability of equipment and trainers.
"To make FTOs (flying training organisations) attractive for bidders, AAI reduced the minimum annual rental significantly to Rs 15 lakh. Furthermore, the concept of airport royalty was scrapped to make these ventures business-friendly," the ministry said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU