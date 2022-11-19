Eight new measles cases in Mumbai, takes total tally this year to 84

on Saturday reported eight new confirmed cases of .

It took the tally of such cases reported in the city since January 1, 2022 to 84, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The death toll due to the since the start of the year remained unchanged at eight.

Three confirmed cases each were reported from M-East ward (which covers Govandi and Deonar) and H-East ward (Bandra East, Khar), while G-South (Worli) and S (Bhandup/Nahur) wards reported single cases.

The number of suspected patients who have reported symptoms like fever and rash increased to 3,036 with 176 such cases added on Saturday, the health department said.

"All cases of fever with rash are administered two doses of Vitamin-A and second dose of vaccine after 24 hours," release said.

With admission of 11 patients and discharge of 27 patients, the number of hospitalized measles patients came down to 73. Of these, 62 patients are stable, while nine are on oxygen support and two are on ventilator.

"In view of measles outbreak in Mumbai, all citizens are appealed to vaccinate the children between the ages of 9 months to 5 years," the civic body appealed.

