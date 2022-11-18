JUST IN
Fix timeline to rectify cause of poor AQI at hotspots: NHRC asks Delhi govt
Mumbai's measles tally reaches 176; suspected deaths remain at 8

Of these 136 hospitalised patients, 64 are in the 1-5 year age group and 28 patients in the 5-9 age segment

measles | Mumbai

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

The measles tally in Mumbai rose to 176 on Friday, up from 169 a day earlier, while the number of suspected deaths remained unchanged at eight, a civic official said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's bulletin issued here late evening said the suspected cases of measles stood at 2,860.

"In eight civic wards of Mumbai, the outbreak of measles has occurred at 17 locations. So far, eight suspected deaths have been reported. The death committee will review all these cases," the bulletin said.

The BMC bulletin confirmed the death of a 10-year-old girl from measles here, but since she was from Bhiwandi in neighbouring Thane district, it would be added in the toll there.

"As of now, the BMC has surveyed 23,87,386 households and it found 2,860 suspected patients having fever and rash symptoms, including 237 in the last 24 hours. A total of 32 new patients were admitted in various hospitals on Friday, taking the total number of admissions to 136," it said.

Of these 136 hospitalised patients, 64 are in the 1-5 year age group and 28 patients in the 5-9 age segment.

"Seven patients are on oxygen support and two are on ventilator support. A total of 46 patients have been discharged since November 4. Citizens must get their children in the 9-month to 5-year category vaccinated against measles," the BMC bulletin informed.

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 23:21 IST

