Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde's NIA custody extended till April 25

A special court in Mumbai on Saturday extended till April 25 the Investigation Agency (NIA) custody of Dalit scholar and activist Anand Teltumbde, arrested in the Elgar Parishad case over alleged Maoist links.

Teltumbde was arrested by the NIA on April 14 after he surrendered before it following the Supreme Court's directives.

The agency told the court that it was yet to complete the investigation and hence his custody was required for seven more days. The court allowed its plea.

Teltumbde is the grandson-in-law of Dalit icon Dr B R Ambedkar.





Civil rights activists Gautam Navlakha, Teltumbde and several other activists have been booked by the Pune Police for their alleged Maoist links and several other charges following the violence at Koregaon Bhima village in Pune district on January 1, 2018.



According to Pune Police, "inflammatory" speeches and "provocative" statements made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017 had triggered caste violence at Koregaon Bhima the next day. The police alleged that the conclave was backed by Maoists.