Militant killed in gunfight with security forces in Kashmir's Pulwama

-
ALSO READ
The thrill of the chase
Kulgam encounter: Security forces seize explosives; militants escape
Watch video: Pulwama-like tragedy averted in Kashmir with timely inputs
J&K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Kulgam
Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Kulgam
-
An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.
An unidentified militant has been killed in the Meej-Pampore encounter, the Kashmir Zone Police has informed according to ANI.
A cordon-and-search operation was launched in the morning by the forces at Meej in the Pampori area of south Kashmir's Pulwama after receiving specific information about the presence of militants, a police official said.
He said the operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party of the forces.
A gunfight is underway and further details are awaited, the official said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU