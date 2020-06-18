JUST IN
Latest News Live updates: Encounter underway in J&K, 1 terrorist killed
Militant killed in gunfight with security forces in Kashmir's Pulwama

A gunfight is underway and further details are awaited, the official said

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

The operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party of the forces

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

An unidentified militant has been killed in the Meej-Pampore encounter, the Kashmir Zone Police has informed according to ANI. 

A cordon-and-search operation was launched in the morning by the forces at Meej in the Pampori area of south Kashmir's Pulwama after receiving specific information about the presence of militants, a police official said.

He said the operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party of the forces.

A gunfight is underway and further details are awaited, the official said. 
First Published: Thu, June 18 2020. 09:40 IST

