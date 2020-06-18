Militant killed in gunfight with security forces in Kashmir's Pulwama

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama district of on Thursday, police said.



An unidentified militant has been killed in the Meej-Pampore encounter, the Kashmir Zone Police has informed according to ANI.

A cordon-and-search operation was launched in the morning by the forces at Meej in the Pampori area of south Kashmir's Pulwama after receiving specific information about the presence of militants, a police official said.

He said the operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party of the forces.

A gunfight is underway and further details are awaited, the official said.