Encounter starts between terrorists and security forces in J&K's Pulwama

An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Rajpora area in south Kashmir's district, Jammu & Kashmir police officials said on Wednesday.

"Encounter has started at Usgam Pathri in Rajpura area of Police and security forces are on the job," the police added.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the Army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

