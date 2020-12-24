Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Baramulla

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of district in early morning hours of Thursday, Police said.

"Encounter has started at #Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of Police and security forces are on the job." Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)