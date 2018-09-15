Engineers day 2018: Modi pays tribute to Bharat Ratna M Visvesvaraya

on Saturday paid his tribute to Bharat Ratna on his birth anniversary and greeted the nation on the occasion of saying that their role in nation building was extremely vital.

"On Engineers Day, I congratulate our hardworking engineers and appreciate their dexterity as well as dedication. Their role in nation building is extremely vital.

"I also pay tributes to the noted engineer, M Visvesvaraya, on his birth anniversary," Modi said in a tweet attaching the video of his recent monthly radio broadcast "Mann Ki Baat".





I also pay tributes to the noted engineer, Shri M Visvesvaraya, on his birth anniversary.

In his radio broadcast message on August 26, Modi had said that there were several engineers in the country who made "the unimaginable possible" and "presented such marvels of engineering before the world".

"In this lineage of great engineers, we were blessed with a diamond whose work is still a source of wonder for all. He was Bharat Ratna Lakhs of farmers and common people continue to benefit from the Krishna Raj Sagar Dam built by him."

"In his memory, September 15 is observed as Following his footsteps, our engineers have created their own identity in the world," the Prime Minister had said.