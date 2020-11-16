Erroneous reporting on tourism impacts governance: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

-
Erroneous reporting on tourism, business and environment-related issues impacts governance and the state's prospects, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.
"When you write about environment or tourism, write the true facts, because your reports go across the country and world. If we err in writing about tourism, it impacts the government, the people and the state. So is the case with business and environment (sectors)," Sawant said at a function organised on the occasion of National Press Day in Panaji.
The Chief Minister also said that journalists could write about political news in the manner they believe fit, but when it comes to tourism, he urged for special care about vetting facts "because Goa is the tourism capital of India".
"When you write, keep Goa's image in mind... write me an email, when you think my government is committing errors. I listen to everybody," Sawant said.
Sawant's message to journalists in Goa comes at a time when his government is getting the flak over three central government projects in and around the protected forests at Mollem village in South Goa vis-a-vis envinromental degradation in order to allegedly facilitate movement of coal through the state.
