907 new Covid-19 cases, 14 more deaths reported in Maharashtra's Thane

Thane has reported 907 new cases



of COVID-19, taking the tally of infections in the Maharashtra district to 2,19,473, an official said on Monday.

The district also reported 14 deaths due to on Sunday, raising the toll to 5,521, he said.

So far, 2,07,527 patients have recovered, while there are 6,425 active COVID-19 cases in the district.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district is 94.56 per cent, while the mortality rate stands at 2.52 per cent, the official said.

The active cases constitute 2.93 per cent of the total infections reported so far in the district, he said.

Out of the total cases so far in the district, Kalyan has reported 51,811 cases, followed by Thane city- 48,884, Navi Mumbai-46,161 and Mira Bhayander-23,373.

Besides, Thane city has reported 1,190 fatalities, Kalyan-1,028, Navi Mumbai-940 and Mira Bhayander-744, the official said.

The neighbouring Palghar district has so far recorded41,848 COVID-19 cases and 1,117 deaths due to the disease, an official from the district administration said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)