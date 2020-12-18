EU states to start vaccinations against Covid-19 from December 27

-
ALSO READ
Rich nations rush to lock up Covid vaccines: What about rest of the world?
India Coronavirus Dispatch: How emergency vaccine authorisation works
Coronavirus LIVE: WHO warns vaccines no magic bullet to contain virus
European Union secures 160 million doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine
European Union to give the green light to new Covid-19 vaccine contract
-
European Union (EU) states will start vaccinations against Covid-19 in 10 days as Europe tries to catch up with Britain and United States after what some have criticised as a slow EU approval process for the shots.
The December 27 start date — confirmed by EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, Austria, Germany and Italy — will be almost three weeks after the world’s first fully-tested Covid-19 vaccination was administered in England.
“In Germany we will start, if the approval comes as planned, on December 27. The other countries in the EU want to be able to start and want to start from December 27,” Health Minister Jens Spahn said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU