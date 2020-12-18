EU states to start vaccinations against Covid-19 from December 27

(EU) states will start vaccinations against Covid-19 in 10 days as Europe tries to catch up with Britain and United States after what some have criticised as a slow EU approval process for the shots.



The December 27 start date — confirmed by EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, Austria, Germany and Italy — will be almost three weeks after the world’s first fully-tested Covid-19 vaccination was administered in England.



“In Germany we will start, if the approval comes as planned, on December 27. The other countries in the EU want to be able to start and want to start from December 27,” Health Minister Jens Spahn said.