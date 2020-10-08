Europe buys 500,000 courses of Gilead's remdesivir amid supply worries

-
ALSO READ
Gilead disputes report of anti-viral drug remdesivir failing Covid-19 trial
Covid-19: Gilead's remdesivir gets India nod for restricted emergency use
Covid-19: Gilead targets 2 million remdesivir courses by year-end
Gilead's remdesivir slows disease progression in monkeys with Covid-19
South Korea allows use of Gilead's remdesivir to treat Covid-19 patients
-
Gilead Sciences
The deal will cover purchases of the drug for the next six months for the 27-nation European Union, Britain, six Balkan countries and the other European Economic Area countries - Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.
Several European countries have said they are experiencing shortages of the drug, whose global stock has been secured almost entirely by the United States.
Spain, one of the countries with the highest number of infections in Europe, had nearly 10,700 people hospitalised for Covid-19 as of Tuesday.
Payments will be made by the countries that need the drug. The agreement includes an option to extend the time period.
The European Commission, which has overseen joint purchases of vaccines in the EU, agreed only on Friday to top up its initial 30,000 courses of treatment with additional doses to cover 3,400 patients.
Gilead said the new agreement replaced the initial deal financed by the Commission's Emergency Support Instrument and intended to cover from August to October. It said it would begin fulfilling orders from next Monday.
The Commission said it was preparing further joint procurement procedures for equipment needed during the pandemic - vaccine carriers, waste containers, injecting devices, personal protective equipment and anaesthetic consumables.
It said it was also in the final stages of procuring essential intensive care unit medicines.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU