Puducherry reports 386 new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 30,539

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: China has 2 more cases and Saudi Arabia considers budget cuts
Oxford University hoping to get the Covid-19 vaccine ready by September
Our health systems vulnerable to pandemics: G20 countries on Covid-19
Collect nasal samples for Covid test before moving bodies to mortuary: ICMR
Union group of ministers meeting over Covid-19 underway at Health Ministry
-
Puducherry on Thursday
reported 386 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally in the union territory to 30,539.
Five more patients including two women died during the last 24 hours ending 10 am today, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release.
While two patients belonging to the Puducherry region died in hospitals here, the remaining succumbed at the Government GH in Karaikal region, he added.
No death was reported in Mahe and Yanam regions, he said.
The five fatalities took the toll in the union territory to 556.
The overall coronavirus cases in the Union Territory shot up to 30,539 (after transfer of eight cases to Tamil Nadu), he said, adding 4,727 were active.
As many as 25,256 patients had recovered and were discharged, Mohan Kumar said.
The Health department Director said the 386 new cases were identified after examination of 4,669 samples during the last 24 hours.
The Puducherry region accounted for 281 fresh cases followed by Karaikal (39), Yanam (14) and Mahe (52), he added.
He also said 326 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.
The fatality and recovery rates were 1.82 per cent and 82.70 per cent respectively.
Mohan Kumar said 2,20,349 samples had been tested so far and it was found that 1,86,349 samples were negative and the result of the examination of the remaining specimens was awaited.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU