Ex-Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi appointed as sole arbitrator in a case

The Supreme Court has appointed former Chief Justice of India and Rajya Sabha Ranjan Gogoi, as the sole arbitrator in the case between MCM Service Private Limited and Ithalia Thai Development Public Company Limited.
A Bench of Justice Indu Malhotra and Justice Ajay Rastogi appointed Gogoi as the sole arbitrator saying that arbitral proceedings will be conducted by the Mumbai Centre for International Arbitration with the seat of the arbitration at New Delhi.
He was appointed based on the consent of both parties. The fees of the arbitrator shall be borne equally by the parties.
"The parties have consented to the appointment of a Sole Arbitrator in supersession of Clause 67.3 of the General Conditions in the Contract Agreement. By consent of the parties, we appoint Shri Ranjan Gogoi, former Chief Justice of India, as the Sole Arbitrator to resolve the disputes arising out of the Contract Agreement. The arbitral proceedings will be conducted by the Mumbai Centre for International Arbitration with the seat of the arbitration at New Delhi. The fees of the arbitrator shall be borne equally by the parties," the order passed on January 11 stated.
Gogoi was the Chief Justice of India and retired on November 17, 2019. He was later nominated as a member of the Rajya Sabha by the President in March 2020.
