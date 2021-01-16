Minimum Support Price should be made legally mandatory, says KC Tyagi

-
Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader KC Tyagi on Saturday said it is very unfortunate that the 9th round of talks between farm unions and the Central Government remained inconclusive, adding that efforts should be made to legalise mandatory the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.
"The farmers, as well as the Centre, should have come up with some solution regarding this issue. The Centre should continuously engage with the farmers so that their issues get resolved soon", the Chief General Secretary and National Spokesperson of the Janata Dal (United) said.
He further said, "Supreme Court has banned the implementation of farm laws but we want that Minimum Support Price should be made legally mandatory".
The Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of farm laws and appointed a committee to resolve the issue, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said Centre welcomes apex court's ruling and will present its views before the court-mandated committee when summoned by it.
The ninth round of talks between the Centre and representatives of farmers' ended with yet another deadlock. The next meeting between the two sides will be held on January 19.
The farmers have been protesting on different borders of Delhi since November 26 on newly enacted farm laws- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
