Business Standard

Ex-servicemen body praises PM Modi for pension revision under OROP

An organisation of ex-servicemen thanked PM Narendra Modi for government's approval of revision of pension of armed forces personnel under 'One Rank One Pension' scheme

OROP | Pensions

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

An organisation of ex-servicemen on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the government's approval of the revision of pension of armed forces personnel under the 'One Rank One Pension' scheme with retrospective effect from July 1, 2019.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the government made financial provisions for the "equalisation" as per its communication in 2015, and this is very laudable, the Akhil Bhartiya Poorva Sainik Seva Parishad said in a statement.

"We ex-service personnel are overwhelmed by the prime minister's affection for and trust in us," it added.

The decision taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Modi last week will result in an additional annual expenditure of Rs 8,450 crore, according to the defence ministry. It will benefit more than 25 lakh pensioners.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 21:10 IST

