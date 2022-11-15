JUST IN
Coast Guard issues Letter of Intent for 9 more Advanced Light Helicopters
Will facilitate probe in Bajrang Dal activist's killing: Minister
Exemplary action for selling Chinese kite string, says Punjab minister
Dismissed Mumbai cop Sachin Waze seeks bail in money laundering case
Odisha economic offence wing cracks multi-state economic crime network
Guvs can intervene if attempts made to weaken Lokayukta: TN Governor
Punjab govt to name schools after martyrs, freedom fighters: Minister
Govt policy to make India skill supply hub for global value chains: Pradhan
Ready to help Delhi cops in Shraddha Walkar murder case: Maha police
Global population hits 8 bn: How it changes the world over next few decades
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Dismissed Mumbai cop Sachin Waze seeks bail in money laundering case
Will facilitate probe in Bajrang Dal activist's killing: Minister
Business Standard

Exemplary action for selling Chinese kite string, says Punjab minister

Punjab Cabinet minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Tuesday said the state government has asked all deputy commissioners to take exemplary action against those selling Chinese kite flying string

Topics
Punjab Government | Chinese products

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Independence Day 2022: Google Doodle illustrates India's culture around kites and community coming together

Punjab Cabinet minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Tuesday said the state government has asked all deputy commissioners to take exemplary action against those selling Chinese kite flying string.

Hayer said a 13-year-old boy died after the Chinese string of a kite got entangled around his neck in Rupnagar district on Sunday

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has taken a serious notice of this extremely unfortunate incident and has ordered strict action against such people who put human lives at risk.

In a statement, he said children, elderly and animals have suffered in the past too due to Chinese string.

He said there is a blanket ban on selling and using Chinese string in the state and there is not even a single manufacturing unit in the state, but some people bought these strings from other states.

Those found involved in selling Chinese string will not be spared at any cost, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Punjab Government

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 23:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU