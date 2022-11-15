JUST IN
Punjab govt to name schools after martyrs, freedom fighters: Minister

Government schools in Punjab would be named after martyrs and freedom fighters, School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said on Tuesday

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Bhagat Singh
Bhagat Singh

Government schools in Punjab would be named after martyrs and freedom fighters, School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said on Tuesday.

Village panchayats and the school management committees have been asked to pass resolutions for schools to be renamed, he said.

They will then send the same to the state headquarters within the next month through principals along with the biographical notes about the martyrs and freedom fighters, said the minister in a statement.

Bains said the decision has been taken so that future generations get to know about the sacrifices of martyrs and freedom fighters for the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 23:35 IST

